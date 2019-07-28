{{featured_button_text}}

DENNIS BIGELOW

CEDAR FALLS --- The party is over ... turn out the lights. The 143rd edition of the Iowa State Trapshoot is in the books. It was a wonderful event bringing competitors and friends of all ages from everywhere, even as far away as Australia and New Zealand to compete and enjoy the hospitality of the Cedar Valley.

Kudos to Rod Payne and The Courier for your excellent coverage, and thanks to all the organizers and volunteers that helped make this event the success that it was.

