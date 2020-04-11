Letter: State of ag

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VICTOR MILLER

OELWEIN -- Agriculture is in a tough situation right now. Only recently, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it will be placing a hard pause on enforcing the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). This is an extraordinary decision at a time when fuel demand is plummeting, and Saudi Arabia along with Russia are flooding the world oil market with crude oil which only depresses both grain and ethanol markets. Strange as it may seem the price of crude oil directly dictates and correlates with the price of grain and ethanol. This makes these market conditions shaky at best.

Delaying proper implementation and enforcement of the 10th District Circuit’s ruling to stop the EPA from improperly handing out small refinery exemptions creates further challenges for farmers and planting decisions. The rule of law seems to have been conveniently ignored in this case. I am concerned over what this means for the overall prices for my crop this year as well as the economic health of many producers in our state.

Governor Reynolds and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig continue to press the point with President Trump, and I hope they are successful. This White House must not forget about rural communities at this time.

