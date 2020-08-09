Letter: Stan, We all care!

SHIRLEY KING
CEDAR FALLS -- In reference to Stan Smith’s obituary in the Sunday, July 26, Courier stating no services because "nobody but his immediate family cared when he came into this world and nobody but his immediate family needs to care about his leaving it."
Well, Stan, I care!
And, thousands of other Cedar Falls residents also care! You always really listened to the people of Cedar Falls and fought hard for answers and solutions for various problems and requests, so Stan, don’t say: “Nobody needs to care." We all care!
