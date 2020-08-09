You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stan, We all care!
0 comments

Letter: Stan, We all care!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

SHIRLEY KING

CEDAR FALLS -- In reference to Stan Smith’s obituary in the Sunday, July 26, Courier stating no services because "nobody but his immediate family cared when he came into this world and nobody but his immediate family needs to care about his leaving it."

Well, Stan, I care!

And, thousands of other Cedar Falls residents also care! You always really listened to the people of Cedar Falls and fought hard for answers and solutions for various problems and requests, so Stan, don’t say: “Nobody needs to care." We all care!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News