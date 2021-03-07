LETTER: St. Paddy's Day pinch is assault

If you are not aware, on St. Patrick’s Day some people go around pinching people who are not wearing green. To these people, it is considered a fun part of the holiday traditions. Stop and think about this. This is touching strangers without consent. Pinching someone on any other day of the year is assault, and holidays make no difference. What is more, the pinching is based on what someone was wearing. “She was asking for it. Look what she was wearing” should make you feel repulsed at any time of year. This is just another example of rape culture in America. What is worse is that we are teaching children it is okay to touch someone in a painful way that the other person does not want. If someone comes up to me on any day of the year and touches me without my consent, I will treat them the same. It is not okay, and I do not consent to being touched. Whether or not I choose to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day is my choice. Please stop this tradition, and stop teaching children it is okay to touch other people without consent.