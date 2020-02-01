Letter: Speeding ticket

LIZ FERRIS

WATERLOO -- So now the Waterloo police are issuing "in the mail" speeding tickets by standing along the road with the speed gun -- sneakily hiding behind objects -- so you don't even see them there.

Has the city really become that desperate for money? The city should be focusing on attracting people here, not making living here more unbearable.

I intend to boycott spending any money in Waterloo city limits as of this moment. I'm sure Cedar Falls will be happy to have it. No wonder stores, businesses, and medical offices all build in Cedar Falls. And no surprise people choose to live in Cedar Falls rather than Waterloo if at all possible.

