LETTER: Speed cameras make roads safer

I've seen a few articles and possibly some letters regarding doing away with so-called speed cameras. I am all for them and would like to see more of them. I see nothing about invading my privacy about them, and I've received a couple of tickets from speed cameras, so I know they are effective for their assigned purpose. I've for the most part learned my lesson and watch my speed as I'm driving so I can stay safe. It was my fault for speeding, not the camera's fault. It just caught me doing wrong, and I suffered the consequences of my wrong-doing. It does allow law enforcement to work on more pressing matters.
If we were to assign a peace officer to each site where there is now a speed camera, have you considered how much more money in salary and benefits you would have to pay out? The cameras don't go home every night, they are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week in all kinds of weather. We are money ahead by using speed cameras instead of using live people. Think about that side of the equation.
Harold Lucas, Waterloo