LETTER: Speed cameras make roads safer

I've seen a few articles and possibly some letters regarding doing away with so-called speed cameras. I am all for them and would like to see more of them. I see nothing about invading my privacy about them, and I've received a couple of tickets from speed cameras, so I know they are effective for their assigned purpose. I've for the most part learned my lesson and watch my speed as I'm driving so I can stay safe. It was my fault for speeding, not the camera's fault. It just caught me doing wrong, and I suffered the consequences of my wrong-doing. It does allow law enforcement to work on more pressing matters.