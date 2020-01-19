Letter: Special day

INDEPENDENCE -- Today is "Sanctity of Live" day. Actually every day should be "sanctity of life" day because every single life matters, even the lives of people living inside the womb of their mother.

Deep down we all know when life begins. We can rationalize our opinions in a lot of ways but facts are indeed facts. Life begins at conception. We know all the developmental information and statistics. And it's time, way past time to recognize that ALL LIVES MATTER.