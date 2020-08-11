You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Speak English?
Letter: Speak English?

LTE

Speak English?

AL DONALDSON

CEDAR FALLS -- I see that your online "Letters to the Editor" column is headed as follows: "Waterloo and Cedar Falls speaks up: Letters to the editor for the week of Aug. 7, 2020."

Does no one edit your titles for grammar? It looks as though the subject, "Waterloo and Cedar Falls" is a plural subject, while the verb "speaks" is singular.

English as a first language, anyone?

