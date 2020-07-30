Letter: Sowing division

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WALLACE HETTLE

CEDAR FALLS -- LeaAnn Saul chairs the Republican Party in Black Hawk County. That’s the party which supports a president who is good at spreading racially divisive and hateful messages on social media.

The Courier has shown that Saul, like the president, enjoys reposting racially divisive and hateful messages on social media. That’s what she does in her leisure time.

But spreading hate on social media is not a hobby, like baking bread or going for a bike ride. In the age of Trump, racial hatred is what too many Republican politicians do for a living.

Saul is an extremist Trump supporter. That may make her the right choice to head the Republican Party. It also makes her the wrong person for the Cedar Falls City Council.

