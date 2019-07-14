BOB BLACK
WATERLOO --- During the Banana Wars of the early 20th Century the U.S. military toppled regimes to keep U.S. businesses booming. This type of interference continued right up to Ronald Reagan who used Honduras as a base to attack Nicaragua's Sandinista government,using contra guerrillas as a cover.
In 1901 O'Henry coined the term Banana Republic to describe politically unstable countries with extremely stratified social classes; usually a large impoverished working class.
The immigrants on our southern border are the descendants of these unstable countries created by the U.S.
The U.S. needs to take responsibility for this mess and do whatever it takes to clean it up. Here's a couple of suggestions:
--- Remove corrupt governments, police and military.
--- Destroy drug cartels.
--- Severely increase penalties on selling and distributing illegal drugs and human trafficking and stop the ridiculous blame game.
