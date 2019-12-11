{{featured_button_text}}

THOMAS VAN DE WALKER

INDEPENDENCE --- Donald Trump and his co-conspirators should all be impeached or otherwise brought up on charges for their most egregious offense -- kidnapping. It is time to stop allowing the guilty to hid behind euphemisms. Apparently the term "family separation" is more palatable than the truth. Trump ordered his enforcers to kidnap children at our southern border.

The purpose of the kidnappings was two-fold. The first effect was to instill feelings of horror and fear in the hearts and minds of Central American refugees. The second effect was to placate and energize the mean and hateful spirit of his base. Well played on both accounts. Hence, the kidnappings served a political purpose.

Viewed from the moral high ground of human decency, such actions would constitute crimes against humanity. Something you would expect to see in a dictatorship. Satan would be proud.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments