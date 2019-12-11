THOMAS VAN DE WALKER
INDEPENDENCE --- Donald Trump and his co-conspirators should all be impeached or otherwise brought up on charges for their most egregious offense -- kidnapping. It is time to stop allowing the guilty to hid behind euphemisms. Apparently the term "family separation" is more palatable than the truth. Trump ordered his enforcers to kidnap children at our southern border.
You have free articles remaining.
The purpose of the kidnappings was two-fold. The first effect was to instill feelings of horror and fear in the hearts and minds of Central American refugees. The second effect was to placate and energize the mean and hateful spirit of his base. Well played on both accounts. Hence, the kidnappings served a political purpose.
Viewed from the moral high ground of human decency, such actions would constitute crimes against humanity. Something you would expect to see in a dictatorship. Satan would be proud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.