ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO --- We mostly think of sociopaths in terms of murderers: John Wayne Gacy, Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer …. But most sociopaths aren’t killers.
The one superpower sociopaths do possess is an emotional deafness that allows them to act with a shark-like self-interest beyond the moral bounds of even the most hardened normal humans. People with this frightening condition can act without conscience, effortlessly lying to manipulate those around them.
You have free articles remaining.
If we have done something that hurts or upsets people, we will usually feel quite bad about it. Even if we are not at fault, we can still feel bad at seeing somebody else going through a hard time. It is a natural response that helps us as a species to live in large societies as we do. A sociopath, however, is unlikely to experience these emotions at all.
It’s not that they don’t recognize the person is suffering, because they do. The reality is that they just don’t care.
We have a seriously sick, narcissistic sociopath in the White House. He is incapable of being reasoned with. Like the Ted Bundys and Jeffrey Dahmers of this world, he has acquired a taste for what he does.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.