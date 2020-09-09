LETTER: Socialist menace

Socialist menace

DENVER — Over 50 years ago tens of thousands of young men were drafted into the U.S. military. We were told by the Democratic Party under President Lyndon Johnson that we were being sent halfway around the world to a country called Vietnam. The primary and only purpose was to stop communism and government control of the South Vietnamese people that was infiltrating their country from the north.

After listening to the Democratic Convention last month we have to question why the same party is now pushing the same platform that 65,000 young people died for. Bernie Sanders, Cortez and the Democratic Party are now pushing for the distribution of wealth, which takes the incentive out of citizens’ lives. Also control over our health, control over our schools, churches, abortions, defunding our police, open boarders and on and on. Sounds exactly like the same things we were fighting against in Vietnam.