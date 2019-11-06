DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO --- Many Americans don’t understand the threat of socialism (that middle stage before the hammer of Communism falls on a people) that is engulfing our nation. Maybe we’ve been deadened to the threat of socialism because we have been living with so many socialist policies that have crept into our lives over the last 50 to 60 years.
Removing the Bible from the schools in the early '60s, teaching evolution as fact, and destroying God’s design for the family have primed the American people for the socialism we already live under. We see socialism creeping into our culture through government handouts, a demand for tolerance of anti-Christian behaviors and beliefs, and a tendency for Americans to look to the government to “fix the problem” whenever tragedies occur. These and many other policies set us up for losing our liberties.
Often, people, who do not fear God, tend to become blind to the historical realities of Cuba, North Korea, and Venezuela. In a recent interview, a Venezuelan, who had lived under its great wealth and comfort for decades, stated, “No one ever thought we would become a socialist nation.” Have you noticed how many Democrat presidential candidates take positions that advocate socialism?
