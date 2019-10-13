{{featured_button_text}}

STEVE WIKERT

CEDAR FALLS --- I do not believe America should become a socialist state, but social programs can coexist with capitalism. The GOP is spreading fears that “socialism” denotes “communism,” which triggers thoughts of dictators or lost freedom.

“Social” is defined as “relating to society,” but “human” means, “concerning people, or being compassionate.” Humanism is the belief that “people can achieve happiness and live well.”

When referring to socialistic programs I propose we switch the word “social” to “human” wherever we can. When an American citizen is struggling economically, then they should be able to turn to some “humanistic” (ie: socialistic) program. When any American faces medical issues they could turn to “Humancare” (ie: Medicare). Americans retiring would receive “Human Security” (ie: Social Security)

Albert Einstein once said: “The world is not destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who look and do nothing.”

Able Americans in this capitalistic nation should want to share a small portion of their wealth and success in order to take care of themselves and the people around them. No one should be hungry, without healthcare, or homeless in the USA. All citizens should embrace humanism while in “pursuit” of their “unalienable” Constitutional Humanistic right for "happiness."

