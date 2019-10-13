STEVE WIKERT
CEDAR FALLS --- I do not believe America should become a socialist state, but social programs can coexist with capitalism. The GOP is spreading fears that “socialism” denotes “communism,” which triggers thoughts of dictators or lost freedom.
“Social” is defined as “relating to society,” but “human” means, “concerning people, or being compassionate.” Humanism is the belief that “people can achieve happiness and live well.”
You have free articles remaining.
When referring to socialistic programs I propose we switch the word “social” to “human” wherever we can. When an American citizen is struggling economically, then they should be able to turn to some “humanistic” (ie: socialistic) program. When any American faces medical issues they could turn to “Humancare” (ie: Medicare). Americans retiring would receive “Human Security” (ie: Social Security)
Albert Einstein once said: “The world is not destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who look and do nothing.”
Able Americans in this capitalistic nation should want to share a small portion of their wealth and success in order to take care of themselves and the people around them. No one should be hungry, without healthcare, or homeless in the USA. All citizens should embrace humanism while in “pursuit” of their “unalienable” Constitutional Humanistic right for "happiness."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.