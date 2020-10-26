LETTER: Socialism in the US

WATERLOO -- Wow. How much the Democrat Party has made a radical turn to the left! Polls show that young voters (under the age of 24) now say they prefer socialism to capitalism. In fact polls now show a majority of Democrats have a favorable view of "socialism." An overwhelming majority of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representative have endorsed the so-called "Green New Deal" which outright calls for replacing capitalism with socialism. Think about that. Socialism has failed everywhere it has been tried. Capitalism is the greatest anti-poverty program in history. Billions of people have been lifted out of poverty by capitalism and free enterprise.