LETTER: Socialism in the US

DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO -- Wow. How much the Democrat Party has made a radical turn to the left! Polls show that young voters (under the age of 24) now say they prefer socialism to capitalism. In fact polls now show a majority of Democrats have a favorable view of "socialism." An overwhelming majority of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representative have endorsed the so-called "Green New Deal" which outright calls for replacing capitalism with socialism. Think about that. Socialism has failed everywhere it has been tried. Capitalism is the greatest anti-poverty program in history. Billions of people have been lifted out of poverty by capitalism and free enterprise.
Venezuela used to be the most prosperous country in Latin America. Then it voted for socialism. Today, the people of Venezuela are starving and impoverished. That's the direction America will go if our citizens vote wrong in this general election. And it can happen very quickly. Look not only at Venezuela, but also at Cuba and North Korea, to see what misery socialism causes.
This is the direction today's Democrat Party leadership wants to take America. Today's Democrat Party leaders often sound openly anti-American.
I am so thankful for President Trump and his opposition to socialism.
