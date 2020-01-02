BOB KAISER
CEDAR FALLS --- When was the last time anyone tried to tell you what to do? Shouldn't you think for yourself? You can't miss hitting a political speech of some kind on the TV today. But, put it together with the other information you have, like the economy or your current income. First, you already know there is no free stuff. Someone has to pay, and if you are satisfied that the other guy is paying, well ask yourself how long that will go on? Ask yourself what other country in the world has made a success out of that for any length of time.
I can name a few recent situations, but so can you. If you really want to delve into it, look up what percentage of people are paying in taxes in other countries to support their social systems and compare it to yours. There is no free lunch. Recently, the food stamp process has removed a bunch of people from the rolls in an effort to get them working. How about we do the same with immigrants?
Do you really think the American public should give more to immigrants than its own U.S. citizens? I don't.
