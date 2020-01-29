Letter: Social justice

THOMAS VAN DE WALKER
INDEPENDENCE — Ask them and they will tell you that America is the wealthiest, strongest, and most powerful nation on the face of the earth. This is the mantra of most wealthy interests and many politicians. Note that the mantra says nothing at all about taking care of the American people. The reason is that if they said it, then they would be expected to do so. If the ruling elite truly adhered to majority rule, it would eat into their profits. That would be an affront to the God-almighty dollar bill.
America is the only advanced nation on the face of the planet that continues to bleed-out the majority of its people over health care. One might ask one’s self, how is that even possible in a democracy? The answer is simple — an incestuous relationship between capital and politics.
In America, the rich and powerful set idly by while hard-working decent Americans struggle daily with the dilemma of how to pay their medical bills and keep their heads above water. People shouldn’t need to be thinking about money while they are trying to decide if they should pull the plug or not. I rest my case.