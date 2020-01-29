Letter: Social justice

INDEPENDENCE — Ask them and they will tell you that America is the wealthiest, strongest, and most powerful nation on the face of the earth. This is the mantra of most wealthy interests and many politicians. Note that the mantra says nothing at all about taking care of the American people. The reason is that if they said it, then they would be expected to do so. If the ruling elite truly adhered to majority rule, it would eat into their profits. That would be an affront to the God-almighty dollar bill.