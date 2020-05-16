Letter: Social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHN VonTERSH

CEDAR FALLS -- In his weekly column (Sunday, May 10), Dennis Clayson used irony in listing numerous activities some Americans are engaged in despite ‘shelter-in-place’ and social-distancing restrictions.

His list however failed to include protestors who recently carried rifles and other long guns into the capitol building in Michigan demanding the lifting of regulations designed to protect their health and safety.

The good professor was right to ask: ‘Who in the hell is running this place?’