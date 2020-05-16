Letter: Social distancing
0 comments

Letter: Social distancing

  • 0

JOHN VonTERSH

CEDAR FALLS -- In his weekly column (Sunday, May 10), Dennis Clayson used irony in listing numerous activities some Americans are engaged in despite ‘shelter-in-place’ and social-distancing restrictions.

His list however failed to include protestors who recently carried rifles and other long guns into the capitol building in Michigan demanding the lifting of regulations designed to protect their health and safety.

The good professor was right to ask: ‘Who in the hell is running this place?’

Editor's Inbox web logo
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: LETTER: Another outbreak
Letters

UPDATE: LETTER: Another outbreak

  • Updated

Editor's Note: According to the CDC, four regions of the world are certified polio free — the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Western…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News