Letter: Social distancing

JOHN VonTERSH
CEDAR FALLS -- In his weekly column (Sunday, May 10), Dennis Clayson used irony in listing numerous activities some Americans are engaged in despite ‘shelter-in-place’ and social-distancing restrictions.
His list however failed to include protestors who recently carried rifles and other long guns into the capitol building in Michigan demanding the lifting of regulations designed to protect their health and safety.
The good professor was right to ask: ‘Who in the hell is running this place?’
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.