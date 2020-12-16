LETTER: Slanted study

HAROLD TUCHEL

WATERLOO -- I see the diversity rating and think it is quit slanted.

Compared with other communities Waterloo is itself evaluated without the influence of any other communities. Of special note was the lack of employment for minorities in Black Hawk County. We are for all purposes a closed county as the next larger employment opportunities exist in Cedar Rapids.

In 1979 Deere employed 16,000 wage employees. Now due to automation and sourcing decisions Deere employs roughly 6,000 wage workers and maybe some 3,000 salaried workers in Waterloo. That contraction in itself has resulted in almost 10,000 wage jobs lost, most of which did not require a degree. That job loss has resulted in a massive loss of income in the community. Even in sourcing products in Waterloo the wages will most likely never approach those at Deere. In addition to that Terex left the area as did Waterloo industries.

While other areas also suffered from overseas sourcing since they were part of larger economic areas and perhaps it was not so pronounced. Having lived in Detroit I can say other areas have been even more devastated. Now with AI many jobs will be even more competitive.

