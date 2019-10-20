JANICE NOLTING
CEDAR FALLS -- On Aug. 18, 1984, I took my daughter Risa Lynn to a junior college in Iowa, and one year later brought her home in a coffin. Alcohol and drugs were related to her death, and as in most cases, the bars she hung out in, which I thought was normal for a young college student to gather with friends, were not properly monitored. College kids could stay out as long as they wanted, in or out, all hours of the night and morning using drugs and alcohol with no supervision whatsoever.
The disturbance on College Hill in Cedar Falls has brought back a lot of these memories that nobody seems to take very serious except one individual, Dave Sires, who is running for Cedar Falls city councilman at large.
Young people attending college for the first time away from home can be very problematic, sometimes leaving the parents to suffer the consequences.
