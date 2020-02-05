Letter: Sinful lifestyles
DAVE SMITH

DAVE SMITH

WATERLOO --- Have you read Romans 1:32 or Isaiah 5:20 lately? The Rom. 1 verse reads "although they know God's just sentence, that those who practice such things deserve to die, they not only do them, but applaud others who practice them."

This verse describes the morally bankrupt culture in our nation. Not only does the world say sin is OK, they fight for and applaud sinful lifestyles. What do we see? Those who applaud these lifestyles are in direct opposition to Scripture.

The Bible is not outdated and it applies to every generation. What do we read in Isa. 5:20 regarding light and darkness and good and evil? On a daily basis we see darkness being accepted as light. We see evil being called good. What persuasion is obvious from the "narrative media?"

