LETTER: Simple rules for candidates
LETTER: Simple rules for candidates

FESS VanHOOREWEGHE

WATERLOO -- To all the politicians

For months now I have been bombarded with ads telling me all the reasons I should not vote for your opponents. Most are either outright lies or at best misrepresentations of half-truths. Are these negative ads because you cannot give me any good reason to vote for you?

This is not leadership. You act as if this were a high school election for prom instead of the leadership of the greatest country in the world.

Elementary schools have implemented a zero tolerance on bullying. It is a simple set of rules to keep children with improper upbringing or self-control from picking on other children. Too bad this isn’t part of the code of ethics for political leadership.

Here are a few simple requests:

  • Stop treating the electorate as if we are immature adolescents and talk to us as mature adults.
  • Do not tear your opponents down, build yourself up.
  • Stop voting on party lines, vote for what is right. It is possible to meet in the middle.
  • Be fiscally responsible grownups. Writing checks with money you don’t have to win votes is illegal for the rest of us.

This election is important, act like it.

