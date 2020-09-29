LETTER: Simple rules for candidates

FESS VanHOOREWEGHE

WATERLOO -- To all the politicians

For months now I have been bombarded with ads telling me all the reasons I should not vote for your opponents. Most are either outright lies or at best misrepresentations of half-truths. Are these negative ads because you cannot give me any good reason to vote for you?

This is not leadership. You act as if this were a high school election for prom instead of the leadership of the greatest country in the world.

Elementary schools have implemented a zero tolerance on bullying. It is a simple set of rules to keep children with improper upbringing or self-control from picking on other children. Too bad this isn’t part of the code of ethics for political leadership.

Here are a few simple requests:

Stop treating the electorate as if we are immature adolescents and talk to us as mature adults.

Do not tear your opponents down, build yourself up.

Stop voting on party lines, vote for what is right. It is possible to meet in the middle.

Be fiscally responsible grownups. Writing checks with money you don’t have to win votes is illegal for the rest of us.

This election is important, act like it.

