Letter: Sign of disgust
Letter: Sign of disgust

LTE

CRAIG COHEA

CEDAR FALLS -- There are BLM yard signs in Cedar Falls. My first reaction was anger. I settled into disgust. BLM, by its own admission, is a Marxist organization. Many of its stated goals oppose Western culture values, values I hold dear. The destruction of the nuclear family is one of the organization's goals. That begs the question: Are the residents displaying these signs aware of the history and core values of BLM? Have they noticed the numerous violent demonstrations BLM has been involved in lately? The signs are not only annoying, they are an insult to the police department and the community. Lest the sanctimonious liberal cry racist when reading this, I feel the same disgust for antifa. Under the 1st Amendment it is a right to display political signs. Under the 1st Amendment its my right to express disgust with this particular sign.

