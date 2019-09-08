{{featured_button_text}}

DAVE DEAVER

CEDAR FALLS --- Congratulations, city of Cedar Falls for providing the downtown shuttle service in coordination with MET Transit and Community Main Street. It's a great way to enjoy downtown Cedar Falls on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 5:30 to 9 p.m. without dealing with parking. Just park at Gateway Park or First National Bank (more than 100 empty spaces) and the shuttle will drop you off where you want to go in the Downtown District. Then it picks you up and returns you to your car. No hassle. No walking.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

I rode it last Thursday. It was awesome! Thanks again city staff and council and Community Main Street.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments