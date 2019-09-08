DAVE DEAVER
CEDAR FALLS --- Congratulations, city of Cedar Falls for providing the downtown shuttle service in coordination with MET Transit and Community Main Street. It's a great way to enjoy downtown Cedar Falls on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 5:30 to 9 p.m. without dealing with parking. Just park at Gateway Park or First National Bank (more than 100 empty spaces) and the shuttle will drop you off where you want to go in the Downtown District. Then it picks you up and returns you to your car. No hassle. No walking.
I rode it last Thursday. It was awesome! Thanks again city staff and council and Community Main Street.
