Letter: Showing love

BONNIE SMITH-DAVIS

WATERLOO -- Unfailing Love. Connected forever. More than 100 cars lined up in Mount Olivet Cemetery for a processional to show love, friendship and respect for a man and his family. Geoff Grimes, Christian, husband, father, grandfather, friend and community leader was honored in special way April 3.

During this time of isolation and separation, people come together. Led by their pastor, we passed silently by the family at their home to say we love and support you.

I believe that God is very, very close to us all now. Connecting hearts ... Light in darkness. Christ's Love, in midst of it all. This spreading, deadly virus separating people, losing jobs, and causing uncertainty of what will be normal ... time slows to awaken us during the season of Lent with Christ's death and resurrection ... We know we are held lovingly and strengthened to meet all we face and will be forever in Him.

I believe many good Christians as Geoff continue to lead us to be with their Jesus and through Him, loved ones forever.