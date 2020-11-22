LETTER: Shame on Clayson, Courier

CHRISTOPHER MARTIN
CEDAR FALLS -- For shame on Dennis Clayson for his unsupported allegation that there are dead voters, and they vote for -- wait for it - Democrats. Moreover, the insinuation is that the presidential election was undermined by the left.
It is yet another in a series of made-up allegations that Clayson has written for The Courier. In a time in which there are far-right terrorists who plot to kidnap and kill a Democratic governor, these kinds of partisan allegations are foolish and irresponsible, and don’t deserve to grace the pages of The Courier. Spare us the misinformation, Clayson and The Courier.
