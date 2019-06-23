KIE MAAS
WATERLOO --- When my letter May 28 was printed, about one-third of it was left out. Erin Crane responded (June 9) that I was incorrect; education decreases pregnancy rates. When you think of science-based information, you may be thinking teaching kids about their bodies and how they are designed to create babies. Planned Parenthood teaches that sex is for pleasure mainly and children are sexual from birth. It’s their right to have sex as long as they don’t get pregnant. So they teach them a lot of ways to have pleasure, (stuff we used to call foreplay) and the unscientific idea that anal sex is an acceptable way to avoid pregnancy. This is NOT healthy.
Crane then continues with two paragraphs of Planned Parenthood talking points how we all want to reduce abortions. However, PP abortion rates keep going up even as their other services go down. According to Planned Parenthood’s annual report, they did 332,757 abortions in 2018. I have a 1993 report also. They did 129,000 abortions that year.
My letter wasn’t about “hiding our heads in the sand.” It was about what a conflict of interest it is to have Planned Parenthood teach our kids about sex.
