PAUL WURTZ

ELK RUN HEIGHTS --- For the record, I live in Elk Run Heights. The new mayor-elect of Evansdale is right on the mark considering regionalization of wastewater with Waterloo. Costs will be kept lower, and Waterloo can easily handle the volume, along with the communities of Elk Run Heights and Raymond.

Now for some sobering costs, for Elk Runs residents that is. If Elk Run continues looking at building a plant at a cost of, say, $6.1 million, it would cost each resident between, roughly, $525 to $615 a year, depending on plant options. However, a plant could cost as much as $7 million or more depending on constant rising costs thus raising the above numbers.

I wonder how Elk Run residents would like to see that amount added on their bill each year. Elk Run residents need to hold our council and our mayor accountable to look at all options. Not just ONE option. Let’s at least start the conversation between the cities of Waterloo, Elk Run, Evansdale and Raymond about regionalization of services with Waterloo. It makes perfect sense and will keep our costs low for the future. The council and mayor need to keep the public informed on this issue.

