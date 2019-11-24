PAUL WURTZ
ELK RUN HEIGHTS --- For the record, I live in Elk Run Heights. The new mayor-elect of Evansdale is right on the mark considering regionalization of wastewater with Waterloo. Costs will be kept lower, and Waterloo can easily handle the volume, along with the communities of Elk Run Heights and Raymond.
You have free articles remaining.
Now for some sobering costs, for Elk Runs residents that is. If Elk Run continues looking at building a plant at a cost of, say, $6.1 million, it would cost each resident between, roughly, $525 to $615 a year, depending on plant options. However, a plant could cost as much as $7 million or more depending on constant rising costs thus raising the above numbers.
I wonder how Elk Run residents would like to see that amount added on their bill each year. Elk Run residents need to hold our council and our mayor accountable to look at all options. Not just ONE option. Let’s at least start the conversation between the cities of Waterloo, Elk Run, Evansdale and Raymond about regionalization of services with Waterloo. It makes perfect sense and will keep our costs low for the future. The council and mayor need to keep the public informed on this issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.