DAVE DEAVER

CEDAR FALLS --- I read a recent article where the Republican Party was looking to organize a harassing activity at a political opponent's personal residence. That is not acceptable behavior. And before Democrats stand up and applaud, they have done the same thing.

Have our political parties lost their sense of decency and reasonable guidelines of propriety? Maybe a few less donations to them would help, as well as changes of political party affiliation to Independent status.

Let's move forward to a higher standard for political discourse Democrats and Republicans!

