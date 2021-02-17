LETTER: Senators missed chance

CEDAR FALLS — Our two Iowa senators are approaching the time for correcting a mistake they made the first time the former president was impeached. I wonder if they will honor this time the pledge they took when they were sworn in to their positions? I wonder if they will honor the pledge they took when they were sworn in for the second impeachment trial? I wonder if they will endorse Trump’s disregard for Mike Pence’s safety during the Capitol insurrection? I wonder if they will turn their backs on police who risked their lives to protect them and our symbol of democracy (the Capitol)? I wonder if they will side with other GOPQ senators and ignore the facts that Trump violated his oath to protect the country? I wonder how they will explain their decisions to their children and grandchildren this time? I wonder how history will speak about their votes? I wonder if they care about the oath they took to be our senators as opposed to caring only about their next election? I wonder.