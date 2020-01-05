{{featured_button_text}}

TIM MURPHY

WATERLOO --- As Iowans and Americans we’ve come to expect our legal system to be fair (not perfect) but fair. The upcoming Impeachment trail in the U.S. Senate is a trial with the senators taking an oath to be impartial jurors, listening to the facts and making a "fact based" decision on whether the president should be replaced. Most legal trials deal with facts and witnesses.

So how come Mitch McConnell is "working closely" with the president's lawyers? It doesn’t seem fair to me. Various senators have publicaly indicated they would vote to acquit without listening to any evidence. Not very impartial! Why? What does Trump have on these elected officials? We elect and pay these guys to represent our interests, not the interests of their political parties, special interests or the lawyers of the president.

If you want a fair Senate hearing, call or contact your senators demanding a fair trial (they work for you).

