{{featured_button_text}}

PATRICK SEDLACEK

WATERLOO --- Our president has been impeached. This did not have to happen. Now the "quid pro quo" may or may not be impeachable. This we will not know because his office chose to not participate or answer questions about this. This led to obstruction which I fully agree with.

Congress must absolutely have oversight of the executive branch as decided when the country was founded. They may not agree with the inquiry but they must respect the process. I urge Senators Ernst and Grassley to vote guilty in the Senate trial and set a precedent that the executive is not above the law and must do business and participate lawfully and respectfully.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments