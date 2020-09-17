LETTER: Senate candidate blocked wind farm

CEDAR FALLS -- Thanks to Kristin Guess for illuminating the cancelled wind farm project in Black Hawk County (Sept. 8). She clearly explains the environmental impact of this failure, but fails to lay out the economic loss to farmers and the county. The individual most responsible for blocking this project via the courts, namely Harold Youngblut, is running for the Iowa Senate seat occupied by Eric Giddens. His obstruction of this wind farm has cost Black Hawk County $35 million in tax revenue over the life of the project and $2 million yearly for landowners.