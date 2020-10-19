LETTER: Seeking ’58 Girl Scouts

BATON ROUGE, La. -- On Oct. 22, I will celebrate my 99th birthday and would love to hear from my scout troop of 1958. In all those years, I have only heard from one girl and there were at least 25 in that troop. It would be interesting to hear what they have done with their lives and if the troop influenced their lives in any way. Do they ever think back to those days and remember some of the things we did such as our camping trips or our trip to Chicago? I am sure they all remember walking through the Loop during a crowded Christmas season, holding on to a 20-foot rope, and going many places and seeing many unusual things. Our weekly meetings and how we learned to get along with others. Have any of them become scout leaders? How many still live in Waterloo? How has it changed and grown, just like you have changed and grown?