Letter: Seeing Patty Hearst

TOM SMOCK

DUNKERTON -- We lived off of the Dysart Road from 1968-1978. It had to

have been the early to middle '70s on a Saturday when I was driving into Waterloo and pulled up behind a different-colored windowed van with a Pennsylvania license plate. Waiting for traffic, the back curtain moved which caught my attention. Then the curtain opened briefly and this girl looked right at me. She quickly closed the curtain and I said to myself "that was Patty Hearst."

My first thought was to call the police, but obviously, we did not have cell phones then. The van pulled out into traffic, but I had to wait, so I did not see them again. I guess my choice then was, do I stop and call the police, or not? I think I thought if I did, someone would probably be killed, so I never told anyone about it for a long time.

I still think about it whenever her name is brought up.

