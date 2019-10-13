TERRY WAIDLEY
WATERLOO --- Democrats have their sayings like "Millions will die" and "It's not who we are." It appears they also have a canned attack strategy along with a particular lawyer preference.
The Kavanaugh accuser contacted Senator Feinstein's office. She was directed to a Democrat activist lawyer. Then the information was held for months until it would be effective. This was followed by more accusers.
The whistleblower for the Ukraine call contacted Congressman Schiff's office. The whistleblower was directed to a previous Clinton lawyer. Congressman Schiff's office then held the information. Just like in the Kavanaugh case there is another whistleblower that has been identified by the lawyer. Why did the whistleblower contact Congressman Schiff's office rather than consulting their agency's whistleblower policy? And why do both of them need a lawyer?
The lead writer of the Mueller report was a previous Clinton lawyer. Many of the other lawyers that worked on the report donated to the Democratic campaigns.
Michael Cohen was represented by a previous Clinton lawyer in the Congressional hearings.
Seems to be a pattern here. I guess it's who they are.
