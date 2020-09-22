LETTER: Seeds of destruction

Just for the information of the "red hat rubes," in the Jewish tradition a person who dies during Shabbat is a person of "great righteousness." Shabbat began Thursday. RIP, Ruth Ginsburg. Our election campaigns have become turbulent, acrimonious ordeals. It would be wise to remember these words from the past: "Every civilization carries the seeds of its own destruction, and the same cycle shows in them all. The republic is born, flourishes, decays into plutocracy, and is captured by the shoemaker whom the mercenaries and millionaires make into a king. The people invent their oppressors, and the oppressors serve the function for which they are invented." Mark Twain.