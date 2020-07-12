Letter: Security threat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Security threat

LAUREN HOLST

CEDAR FALLS -- With much of the U.S. military serving in the Reserves and National Guard and living in our communities, it is illogical from a national defense standpoint that President Trump, Sen. Joni Ernst, and Sen. Chuck Grassley would let COVID-19 so ravage Americans, including our soldiers.

Six times in June, U.S. and Canadian Air Forces intercepted Russian military aircraft near Alaska. Putin has launched another nuclear submarine to join Russia's fleet exploiting the melting Arctic sea ice. The UFO videos released by the Pentagon that we shrugged off in April take on new meaning when we learn that China and Russia both report having maneuverable hypersonic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

With the U.S. ranking third-highest per capita for COVID-19 infections, preceded only by Chile and Peru and followed by Brazil, Russia, Iran, Columbia, and Mexico (per Johns Hopkins), Sen. Ernst long ago should have launched an investigation through the Senate Armed Services Committee on the impact of Trump’s destructively managed COVID-19 response on U.S. military readiness (and now also how this administration came to allow Putin to pay bounties to the Taliban for the murder of American soldiers). Why would Iowans want any more of this alleged leadership?

