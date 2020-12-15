LETTER: Season of giving

WILFRED M. JOHNSON

president, Waterloo Community Foundation

WATERLOO -- Our community has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, changing nearly every sector of our economy, including our local nonprofits. They, too, have retooled to meet the changing needs of every sector in our community.

How are nonprofits helping? They feed the hungry, provide shelter to the homeless, care for our children, help our seniors, provide heating assistance, medical/mental health services, educate our school-age population remotely and in-person, just to name a few.

At every level, each are working hard every day meeting the needs of the greater community, while at the same time, caring for their own family and friends. Now, we need to do our part so non-profits can continue to serve our community. Waterloo, nonprofits need your financial support to continue operations.

If you have not already, please consider a contribution to your favorite non-profit. They need you more today than ever. If you need help in directing your donation, please contact the Waterloo Community Foundation at 883-6022 or info@wloocommunityfoundation.org

On behalf of the board of directors, we thank you in advance and remember: There is no greater responsibility or gift than to serve others.

