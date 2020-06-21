Letter: Scrutiny

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PAUL HIGGINS

WATERLOO -- Regarding the disturbing police activities in Minnesota, we're inundated in unbridled scrutiny of a singular topic -- policing. That prompts my curiosity.

The broader landscape invites, begs for holistic scrutiny. Much can be gleaned by considering many black American lifestyles -- including family structure, education levels, disturbingly disproportionate crime statistics, skill levels and work ethics. We hear of few false arrests, segregated schools, qualified job applicants unjustly denied, so this "left behind" mantra logically boils down to personal responsibility. Innocents are rarely cuffed, resist, run or shoot back.

Observed behaviors create police intervention, for which we should be grateful. Behaviors are best taught in father/mother households of responsible adults. When discipline and responsibility aren't taught, alternative and often misguided role models lead to lawlessness. I'm curious, given substantial statistical data, (yet meager progress) what exactly is NAACP doing to inspire more aspiration, education and personal responsibility for especially their young folks?