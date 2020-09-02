LETTER: Schools need more aid

WATERLOO -- As a proud graduate of a local public school system who will be attending one of our state’s fine public universities this fall, public education has always been an issue of utmost importance for me. Recently, with state revenues taking a nosedive amid the economic downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic, fears have grown around the state government’s ability to fund our institutions of public education. In the past few years under Republican leadership, state funding has already suffered from insufficient increases in funding and a lack of prioritization by the majority party. Those of us here in the Cedar Falls-Waterloo area have an opportunity to take a stand this November to ensure that our public schools are well funded and our state universities don’t impose new tuition hikes on students. We can do this by refusing to elect another Republican to the Statehouse in District 60 and maintaining our commitment to public education. If those of us in the 60th House District prioritize public education at the ballot box this fall, we can help our local public schools and universities weather the storm that is COVID-19.