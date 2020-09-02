LETTER: Schools face challenges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TONY REID

CEDAR FALLS -- COVID-19 is a challenge to Iowa’s education system. Children missed a lot of schooling last spring and may this school year too. Students may have gaps in their education.

Public schools will need help to close these gaps. They will need smaller classes so teachers can catch kids up; they will need protective equipment; they will need more guidance counselors and school nurses; they will need computers for each child in case we need to switch to online learning.

Sadly, Republican legislators have underfunded our public schools for ten years. After getting complete control of Iowa’s government in 2011 they promptly cut supplemental state aid for K-12 schools. Where it had been averaging 3.3% a year, it has averaged 1.7% a year under Republican control. This is below the rate of inflation.

Even sadder, Republicans neglected our public schools during one of the longest periods of economic growth in history. They also shifted more taxpayer money to private and religious schools.

Meanwhile, Republicans gave massive tax breaks to corporations and have refused to examine whether these tax cuts have paid off for the state.

We can’t afford to continue to shortchange our children. They are our future.

