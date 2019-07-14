AMY RUBE
CEDAR FALLS --- On June 26, Cedar Falls Superintendent Andy Pattee was quoted as saying "the next step is designing the school." “Figuring out specifically what will that design will look like..."
You have free articles remaining.
The design process is expected to take nine months and then bidding for construction would soon follow. How, exactly, was the bond amount of $69 million (with the total cost for the building to be at least $112 million), determined and quantified if the design phase begins after the bond amount ask was finalized?
Am I the only one who thinks that is as ridiculous as a city the size of Cedar Falls voting yes to building a new high school which only houses three grades versus renovating? This just gets more ridiculous by the day. Buildings do not teach students; quality staff does!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.