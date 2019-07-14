{{featured_button_text}}

AMY RUBE

CEDAR FALLS --- On June 26, Cedar Falls Superintendent Andy Pattee was quoted as saying "the next step is designing the school." “Figuring out specifically what will that design will look like..."

The design process is expected to take nine months and then bidding for construction would soon follow. How, exactly, was the bond amount of $69 million (with the total cost for the building to be at least $112 million), determined and quantified if the design phase begins after the bond amount ask was finalized?

Am I the only one who thinks that is as ridiculous as a city the size of Cedar Falls voting yes to building a new high school which only houses three grades versus renovating? This just gets more ridiculous by the day. Buildings do not teach students; quality staff does!

