Letter: School vote

DR. JANE LINDAMAN, superintendent, Waterloo Schools

DR. ANDY PATTEE, superintendent, Cedar Falls Schools

In May 2019, House File 546 was signed into law extending Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) through the calendar year 2050. Under the extension, school districts must vote on a new or amended revenue purpose statement (RPS) prior to the expiration of the current RPS.

The extension of SAVE was an important piece of legislation that will positively impact our districts for years to come. SAVE enhances our ability to support students both through annual use of funds for allowable purchases as well as allowing school districts to borrow against statewide penny sales tax revenue to help fund major school infrastructure projects.

Each of our school boards passed a resolution to call an election on Tuesday, March 3, to include the question of adopting/extending our district’s revenue purpose statements (RPS).

The RPS is not additional funding or a tax increase. The approval of the RPS is necessary to meet the state's requirements on how districts can spend revenue from SAVE under House File 546.

