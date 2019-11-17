STEVE SCHMITT
Waterloo City Councilmember at-large
WATERLOO --- Thank you to the citizens of Waterloo for the honor of serving you for the past 12 years. My mission as your At-Large City Councilmember has been to represent all the taxpayers of Waterloo, and I believe I have done that. It has been a truly great experience in many ways, and I especially enjoyed meeting and working with so many of the great citizens of Waterloo. By working with people in various parts of the community, I have gained greater awareness of some of our challenges and have assisted with the resolution of them where possible. I made many new friends at the neighborhood association meetings and by serving on other boards and commissions throughout the City. I look forward to working with many of you as I continue volunteering for the betterment of the City of Waterloo.
I congratulate my opponent, Dave Boesen, on his hard work during his successful campaign. My hopes and prayers are with him and the Council and department heads as they go forward to face our many challenges.
If you still have a yard sign, call me at (319) 610-1938 and I will get it picked up.
