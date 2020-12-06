LETTER: Scary situation

BOB BLACK
WATERLOO — In late November a senior building was broke into, and a TV was taken as well as laundry equipment destroyed for quarters.
The police are handling this, but it begs this question: If these morons had encountered a senior, would we be reporting a theft or a murder?
Behavior this malicious can be put on the vitriolic coming from the elected so-called leaders of our country. Vandalizing grave yards, attacking seniors, children, women, disregard of a pandemic, all signs of a nation at war with itself. How much human history does it take to teach people what works and what does not.
