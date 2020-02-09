Letter: Scary Democrats

They want to change the entire system to something that no longer requires work and responsibility to succeed. They accuse the other side of being two-faced while blatantly being that very thing themselves. Give me congressional subpoena power and the millions spent by the House to impeach and I will find a reason to impeach almost any Democrat currently serving. The worst is that Ms. Pelosi intends to continue on her current course. She ain't done yet. Has she no common sense? I really hope this is a pragmatic political move because I fear for the future if they are actually believing the dogma they spout!