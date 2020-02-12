Letter: Scary Democrats
Letter: Scary Democrats

BERYL RICHARDS

NASHUA -- I am one of the conservative folks who are going to support the president. I'm not a big fan, but the Democrats scare the crap out of me.

They want to change the entire system to something that no longer requires work and responsibility to succeed. They accuse the other side of being two-faced while blatantly being that very thing themselves. Give me congressional subpoena power and the millions spent by the House to impeach and I will find a reason to impeach almost any Democrat currently serving. The worst is that Ms. Pelosi intends to continue on her current course. She ain't done yet. Has she no common sense? I really hope this is a pragmatic political move because I fear for the future if they are actually believing the dogma they spout!

