Letter: Scare words

RUTH WALKER

CEDAR FALLS -- Martin Luther King Jr. was a Democratic socialist, working for the good of all.

Francis Bellamy, the socialist author of the original salute to the flag in 1892 (with the Civil War in recent memory) included the phrase, “one nation indivisible.”

President Truman pointed out that “socialism is a scare word” that is used to disparage programs that help Americans.

Iowa's Amana Colonies were communistic, one of several religious groups in the U.S. following the example of the early Christians. Socialist societies thrive when rich capitalists with strong militaries aren’t making war on them or exploiting their resources.

In 1960, W.E B. Du Bois still speaking publicly at age 92, said, “Democracy has so disappeared in the United States that there are some subjects that cannot even be discussed. The essence of the democratic process is free discussion. There was a time when men were not allowed to talk about universal suffrage, or the education for women, or freedom for Negro slaves. Today communism is the dirty word, and socialism is suspect.” (Audio at bit.ly/DuBois1960)

Please prevent scare words, sexism, racism, ageism, etc. from influencing the Iowa caucuses.

